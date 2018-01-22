L’Oreal Paris features Hijab-wearing model

Web Desk: L’Oreal Paris featured a British beauty blogger, Amena Khan for a latest advertisement in which she was wearing a pale-pink headscarf.

L’Oreal Paris started advertisement campaign for its hair care line. She is heard saying, “Whether or not your hair is on display, doesn’t affect how much you care about it”.

During an interview khan said, “How many brands are doing things like this? Not many”.

Moreover she added, “They’re literally putting a girl in a headscarf, whose hair you can’t see in a hair campaign because what they are really valuing through the campaign in the voices that we have”.

L’Oreal, Nike and CoverGirl are featuring Muslim women in their advertisement and promoting diversity.

Source: Deccanchronicle