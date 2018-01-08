L’Oreal introduces wearable tech to protect skin

Web Desk: L’Oreal introduced a wearable technology that could sense your sunlight exposure when you fix it on your nail or any other item which you wear that is exposed to sunlight.

This battery-free wearable little piece could protect you from skin cancer at CES 2018 by measuring UV exposure.

It enable users to take a photo of the patch and upload it on the mobile app which will then analyse the varying photosensitive dye squares to determine the amount of UV exposure the wearer had received. This technology can be used in iOS and Andriod.

This will be launched publicly in 2019. It costs around $40.

