List of Bollywood movies set to release in Jan of 2018

Web Desk: The first month of every year usually set the tone of how the film industry is going to perform for rest of the year. The year 2017, was a quiet dull year for Bollywood but we hope that, in year 2018, Bollywood may offer interesting and worth watching movies.

Here is the list of Bollywood films that will hit screen in January.

1921

Bollywood starts its new year with a horror film 1921. The movie directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan. 1921 is scheduled to be release on January 5.

Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan’s movie Kaalakandi was postponed after CBFC suggested cuts. Now, it will be released on January 12.

Mukkabaaz

Mukkabaaz will clash with Kaalankandi at the box office. The movie featured Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Rajesh Tailang and Ravi Kishan.

Vodka Diaries

The movie will be released on January 19, starring Arbaaz Khan and Nirdosh.

Aiyaary

The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, will be released worldwide on January 26.

PadMan

Akshay Kumar’s biographical comedy-drama PadMan is based on AR Muruganantham’s life. The movie will also be released on January 26.

Source: Indianexpress