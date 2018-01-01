Home / Entertainment / List of Bollywood movies set to release in Jan of 2018

List of Bollywood movies set to release in Jan of 2018

padman-and-ai.png

Web Desk: The first month of every year usually set the tone of how the film industry is going to perform for rest of the year. The year 2017, was a quiet dull year for Bollywood but we hope that, in year 2018, Bollywood may offer interesting and worth watching movies.

Here is the list of Bollywood films that will hit screen in January.

1921

-Bollywood Entertainment News

Bollywood starts its new year with a horror film 1921. The movie directed by Vikram Bhatt and starring Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan. 1921 is scheduled to be release on January 5.

Kaalakaandi

Hindustan Times

Saif Ali Khan’s movie Kaalakandi was postponed after CBFC suggested cuts. Now, it will be released on January 12.

Mukkabaaz

-MoiFightclub

Mukkabaaz will clash with Kaalankandi at the box office. The movie featured Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Rajesh Tailang and Ravi Kishan.

Vodka Diaries

-India Today

The movie will be released on January 19, starring Arbaaz Khan and Nirdosh.

Aiyaary

-Bollywoodlife

The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, will be released worldwide on January 26.

 PadMan

-Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s biographical comedy-drama PadMan is based on AR Muruganantham’s life. The movie will also be released on January 26.

Source: Indianexpress