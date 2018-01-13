List of 6 Bollywood stars who denied fairness creams ad

Web Desk: A person’s beauty does not depend on his skin color, height and weight. This has been easily accepted by many Bollywood stars. Abay Deol shared a series of posts on his facebook page where he openly slammed many Bollywood celebrities who have endorsed fairness cream in the past. He also tried to stop stars to influence people into believing that only fair skin is beautiful.

There are many Bollywood celebrities who rejected a fairness cream endorsement deal for which they were being offered a huge amount. Here is a list of 6 Bollywood celebrities who rejected doing fairness cream ads.

Sushant Singh

Sushant Singh was offered Rs 15 crore IND, for doing a fairness cream ad, but he rejected the deal. Allegedly, he said that it’s actors’ duty to avoid sending incorrect messages. Moreover he added that he does not believe endorsing the ideology of preferring one skin tone over another.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor also refused such type of ad in 2011. He believes that these products do nothing but deepen racist stereotypes.

Kangana Ranaut

She was offered Rs 2 crore for endorsing a fairness cream. She quoted, “Ever since I was a kid, I have never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of an example would I be sitting for younger people? I have no regrets about turning this offer down. As a public figure, I have responsibilities.”

Swara Bhaskar

In 2015, she was offered a smart deal to endorse a skin lightening product. But she quoted, “This fair skin obsession has to be discouraged. It’s so regressive and problematic to put a value, negative or positive to skin color. It’s actually the seeds of racism and it only promotes low self-esteem. For me, I believe in loving yourself just the way you are. Dusky, dark or wheatish, you are perfect, all I want to tell the girls is don’t change.”

Randeep Hooda

When Randeep was asked to endorse a skin lightening product for men, he allegedly says that he doesn’t believe in the obsession with fairness and that men should be tall, dark and handsome. He claims that beauty isn’t defined by fair skin.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki was offered to endorse a fairness product. She said, “I don’t like there is anything wrong with being fair, but it has become such an obsession in our country that it is all we look for in beauty. There are s many stunning people who are dark-skinned and it should be celebrated. I would love to have a product that makes me darker.”

Source: Timesofindia