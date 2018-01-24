KP CM, cabinet to go against IK’s resignation mania: PTI MNA

PESHAWAR: PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Dawar Khan Kundi Wednesday claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will not opt for dissolution of provincial assembly before time.

Talking to APP, Kundi said no PTI lawmaker both in Parliament and provincial assembly has submitted his/her resignation to party Chief Imran Khan and held the claim of IK as bluff game to put the federal government under pressure.

He claimed that even KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had also refused about early dissolution of the provincial assembly taking the plea that it would adversely affect the performance graph of the ruling coalition partner.

He said that claims of resignations of PTI lawmakers were a farce with democracy and politics adding that even Shaikh Rasheed of APML was reluctant to tender his resignation despite announcement a week back at Lahore rally.

He said that “neither IK has asked for resignation nor any MNA or MPA of PTI has given his/her resignation.”

Kundi said that some of the party leaders have put Imran Khan on wrong track resultantly scores of senior party workers and leaders were offended from IK especially over resignation mania.

The MNA said that IK should hold intra party elections in democratic manners instead of making selection against the part office positions.

Meanwhile, credible sources informed that the opposition parties are mulling tabling no trust motion against the Chief Minister Khattak in the wake of recent development in a bid to avoid premature dissolution of provincial assembly.

The JUIF, PMLN, JI, QWP and PPP who have considerable strength in the provincial legislator have started efforts to file the no trust motion against the CM to flop the IK’s possible move to dislodge KP government.

Under the rule once the no trust motion is move against leader of the House, the CM cannot ask the governor to dissolve the assembly prematurely.

Pervez Khattak, who is very seasoned and experiences politician of the province is having being heard urging the opposition parties and the coalition partners Jamat-e-Islami to go ahead with no trust motion against him, the only panacea to stop dissolution of the assembly.

Political observers believe that anything can be expected from Imran Khan keeping in view his way of politicking. Imran Khan could ask his legislators to tender resignations.—APP