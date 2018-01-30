KCEU expresses solidarity with IOK people

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU) has expressed its complete solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

According to Media Service, the solidarity was pledged in the joint meeting of board and core committee of the KCEU headed by its Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. The meeting which was held in connection with the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day, the 5th February, finalized the programme to be held on the day in Brussels.

A statement issued after the meeting said, a candle-light vigil will be organised at 5pm on 4th February in Brussels in order to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and for drawing attention of the world towards the human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the occupied territory. The participants of the meeting also extended sympathy with the families of the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing struggle for securing the right to self-determination particularly the people who lost their lives recently during the stepped up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, it added.

Addressing the meeting, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, condemned the killing of two students, Suhail Javaid Lone and Javaid Ahmad Butt, who were killed by the Indian troops by opening indiscriminate fire on civilians in Shopian area of occupied Kashmir on Saturday. He also criticized the international community for its continued silence over the massacre of the people in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting reviewed the upcoming programmes to be organized during the whole year of 2018 by the Council. The programmes regarding martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru in February and annual conference on Kashmiri women on 8th March in Brussels specifically came under discussion in the meeting. The KCEU asked the Indian government to return the mortal remains of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru buried in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to their families for their proper burial in occupied Kashmir. –APP