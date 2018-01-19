Katy Perry addresses plastic surgery rumors

Web Desk: Swish singer Katy Perry finally opened up about plastic surgery rumours.

During an interview, she clarified that she has gotten fillers, but everyrhing else is entirely real. She quoted, “I have done lasers and got (filler) injections under my eyes for the hollowing, which I would recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter,”

Moreover, she added, “In the past year, I have eaten better than I have ever eaten, less fast food, less sugar and the sustainability of my body is so much better. My face just glows.”

Source: Deccanchronicle