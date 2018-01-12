Kasur culprits to be arrested soon, Talal assures NA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for State Muhammad Talal Chaudhary Friday assured the National Assembly that culprits involved in the killing of Kasur’s eight years old girl would be arrested.

Speaking in the house, Chaudhary said “I assure the house that culprits involved in the heinous crime would be behind the bar soon. Joint investigation team constituted by the government would soon reach the culprits”.

He said that some suspects had been arrested by the police whose DNA tests had also been taken to reach the culprits.

The minister strongly condemned the incident and asked the political parties not to use the incident for political gains.

He asked all the political parties to play their role to make the system strong so that no such incident should take place anywhere in the country.

The minister said that it was also unfortunate that the people had damaged and destroyed the government’s assets.

He said it was unfortunate that local MPAs and MNAs were attacked by the people.

Chaudhary said the police personal involved in the killing of 2 protestors in Kasur had been arrested.— APP