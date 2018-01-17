Junaid to lead Pakistan against World XI, Argentina

ISLAMABAD: Junaid Manzoor will lead Pakistan in the series against World XI and Argentina while Rizwan Ali will be his deputy.

The two matches between Pakistan and World XI will be played on Friday and Sunday at Karachi and Lahore respectively, said a press release issued here.

The Pakistan team will then leave for a tour of Argentina on February 5. The team includes Waqar Younas (Goalkeeper), Adil Rao (Goalkeeper), Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakeel, Adeel Latif, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzaib Khan, Ghanzafeer Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naveed Alam, Amjad Ali, Awais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, Muhammad Ilyas, Waqar Ali, Zakirullah and Ibrahim.

The six standbys comprise Akmal Hussain (goalkeeper), Ali Raza, Hammad Anjum, Murtaza Yaqoob, Zahan Butt and Umer Bilal.