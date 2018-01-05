JazzCash and Bank AlfalahSecuring Funds Transfer Across Pakistan

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: In an industry first move, JazzCash and Bank Alfalah areset to empowerits customers to transfer funds to people’s CNIC through Alfalah Internet Banking.

The service known as ‘Pay Anyone’will enable people across Pakistan to collect funds sent on their CNIC from JazzCash agents. The service allows Bank Alfalah customers to transfer upto PKR 50,000monthly.

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital and Financial Services Officer – Jazz, “JazzCash is a pioneer in aiding customers with the financial services that meet their needs. With the launch of ‘Pay Anyone’ with Bank Alfalah, we move one step further towards our ambition to build safe, sustainable bridges between the unbanked and banked population of Pakistan.”

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking – Bank Alfalah said “Bank Alfalah takes pride in staying at the fore front, when it comes to technology, by offering innovative financial solutions. This partnership with JazzCash aims at enhancing access to financial services to un-banked population of the country along with safe and convenient transfer of funds from banked to un-banked consumers.”

Alfalah Customers will log into Alfalah Internet Banking and click on ‘Pay Anyone’, then enter details i.e. CNIC, mobile number and amount. Receiving side customer can then collect the cash from any JazzCash Biometric agent in Pakistan.

In the future JazzCash and Bank Alfalah will expand the service to Alfa – Bank Alfalah’smobile app.

JazzCash

A mobile financial service offering under Jazz’s ecosystem, has over 70,000 retail outlets across Pakistan.

JazzCash offers a broad portfolio of branchless banking services for customers including money transfer, bill payments, bank transfers, mobile accounts services, ATM cards, insurance, savings, payment gateway and payments for a variety of services.

Bank Alfalah

Since its inception, Bank Alfalah has grown rapidly to become Pakistan’s fifth largest private bank, the largest issuer and acquirer of credit cards and one of the largest Islamic Banking businesses in the country.

The Bank has a network of 650 branches spanning more than 200 cities with presence in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bahrain in addition to a representative office in the UAE.

The Bank serves more than 1.5 million corporate, retail, small business, agricultural, Islamic and asset financing customers. In 2017, Bank Alfalah was named ‘Best Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards.—PR