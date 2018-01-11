Japan to provide security equipment to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Japan has appreciated Pakistan`s efforts for eradicating extremism and strengthening economy.

The expression was made by ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai who called on Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The ambassador said the Japanese Government has plans to support Pakistan in export promotion, improvement of security through provision of security equipment at the airports and diversification of automobile industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan said Pakistan highly values its relationship with Japan and hopes that economic cooperation between the two countries will increase in future.

The Minister apprised the Ambassador that Pakistan offers numerous opportunities for investment in tourism, processing and packaging of sea food, halal food and its export.

The Ambassador invited Pakistan to participate in the EXPO 2025 to be held in Kazakhstan.

He suggested that the Joint Government Business Dialogue process between the two countries should be revived for the benefit of both the countries.