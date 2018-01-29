It’s snowing in Saudi Arabia’s desert

Web Desk: The worldwide climate is changing with the passage of time. Therefore, this winter many hot and barren areas received snowfall.

Recently, the hot and dry country Saudi Arabia witnessed snowfall. A rare snowstorm in the Tabuk region in north-west Saudi Arabia turned into sand white.

Arab news reported that residents and visitors from outside the region came to see the rare snowfall.

People of Saudi Arab posted photos and videos while enjoying the frosty day. This area occasionally sees sudden snowfall but it doesn’t last long.

A white sheet blanketed Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region. Home to the 2,580-metre Al-Lawz mountain, the area occasionally sees fleeting snow carpeting the sand.

Source:Indianexpress