It is safe to consume fish and milk together?

Web Desk: It is said that if fish and milk are consumed together, it may leads to skin patches or pigmentation on the skin and their combination has a hazardous effect on someone’s health.

When we eat foods that go well together we can avoid forming toxic substances and accumulation of fat in our body. Milk and fish are both protein, there is no good reason for a human why they cant have fish and milk together.

It is just a myth and not scientifically proved. The occurrence of white patches may be due to fungal infection. Both fish and milk together or individually cannot result in any kind of skin disease. Maybe some kind of fish cause nausea, itching or stomach ache.

Many fish prepared with the combination of curd or cream. If the fish preparation is too fiery, drinking milk after it may lead to issues like indigestion or acid reflux. Just be sure that your fish is low on mercury that can cause more damage than milk any day.

Source: Thehealthsite