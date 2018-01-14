Israeli premier on 6-day visit to India to deepen ties

NEW DELHI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is beginning his first visit to India to promote defense, trade and energy ties.

Netanyahu arrives Sunday for a six-day visit. On Monday, he’ll meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Ram Nath Kovind as well as attend an India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting.

India’s External Affairs Ministry says the two countries are expected to sign agreements on cybersecurity, energy and space cooperation and film production.

Israel and India have developed close ties in high-tech and defense cooperation.