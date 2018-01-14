ISPR releases public awareness message regarding fake telephone calls

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a public awareness message regarding fake telephone calls to people.

The message states there are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials.

The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC number, bank accounts and other information on the pretext of census verification.

The message states that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces.

People are requested not to respond to such calls, and rather immediately report the same on the emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125.