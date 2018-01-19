Iran ready to enhance relations with Pakistan in all fronts

TEHRAN: Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain met Vice President of Iran Eshagh Jahangiri in Tehran.

Iranian Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri talking on this occasion said that his country is ready to enhance relations with Pakistan in all fronts.

He said Iran and Pakistan have a lot of capacities in the defense industry, emphasizing that Iran and Pakistan should move towards the development of relations.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in his remarks said Pakistan will see an increase in the level of cooperation between the two countries in different sectors.

He described Iran as a brotherly and friend country for Pakistan, pointing out the great commonality between the two nations.