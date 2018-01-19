Indonesian President to pay State visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo will pay a State visit to Pakistan on Friday.

This will be the first visit of President Widodo to Pakistan.

In 2012, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visited Pakistan to attend D-8 Summit.

President Widodo will address Joint Session of the Parliament while President Mamnoon Hussain will hold a State banquet for the visiting dignitary.

President Widodo will also have talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy close historical and cordial relations.

Indonesia is the 8th largest trading partner of Pakistan and the largest trading partner in the ASEAN region.

Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Indonesia stands around 2.1 billion dollars annually and it is expected to grow manifold with grant of duty free access to 20 tariff lines from Pakistan for export to Indonesia under the ambit of Preferential Trade Agreement.

President Widodo’s visit will contribute towards strengthening existing fraternal ties between the two countries.