Indian troops martyr three youth in Shopian, many injured

Indian troops,in Indian occupied Kashmir, martyred three youths including a teen age boy and injured several innocent people in Shopian district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation in Chaigund area of the district.

The martyred teen age boy was identified as Shakir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Qalampora area of Shopian. The injured persons including two girls have been shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

Indian forces used brute force including bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters and injured several youths including two girls. The people were protesting against the siege and search operation launched by troops.