Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir

SRI NAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

The troops killed the youth during a violent military operation at Larnoo in Kokernag area of the district. An Indian army officer claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops. Indian army is using gunship helicopters in the ongoing operation.

The killings triggered complete shutdown in Kokernag and other areas of Islamabad district. The roads wore a deserted look due to the spontaneous strike. Massive clashes were reported between protesters and Indian troops in Akingam, Saagam, Kokernag, Vailoo and Larnoo areas of the district. The authorities suspended Internet mobile services in South Kashmir.