Indian troops martyr 2 more youth in IHK

SRI NAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Badgam district, on Monday.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation in Chadoora area of the district. Police claimed that they were killed during an encounter with the troops. Indian authorities suspended mobile Internet service in the district after the killing.

The killing triggered clashes between protesters and Indian forces in Chadoora. The troops resorted to teargas shelling, while protesters pelted stones on them. The shopkeepers downed their shutters in protest against the killing. The Indian troops also launched an operation at Tahab in Pulwama district.

In a statement, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani expressed serious concern over the threat to the lives of the Kashmiri detainees lodged in notorious Tihar Jail.

He appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release.

Media reports said that India’s National Investigation Agency is prepared to file its charge-sheet against seven resistance leaders including Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah and Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, this month. The charge-sheet will be filed in the NIA special court against the leaders, lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.—Radio Pakistan