Indian aggression or any misadventure to always get most befitting response: COAS

SIALKOT: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, Indian aggression or any misadventure will always get a most befitting response.

He was speaking during a visit to the Line of Control and Working Boundary in Khuiratta and Ratta Arayan sectors.

The Army Chief said our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement of 2003 should never be misconstrued as response limitation.

He appreciated effective and a responsible response of Pakistan Army troops to Indian unethical targeting and high morale of troops and civilians.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed for enhanced protective measures including construction of more community shell protection shelters for civil population. He especially hailed heroic determination of local population against Indian blatant aggression.

On the occasion, local commanders briefed the Chief of Army Staff about Indian ceasefire violations specifically targeting civil population across Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Later, General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited CMH Sialkot to meet the injured citizens due to recent Indian shelling.