LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that India will have to change its approach and has to come to the dialogue table for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said this while visiting a hospital in Shakargarh today to inquire after the injured, who were wounded in Indian firing.

The Minister said that future of the region is linked with peace and not with war.

He said that bunkers are being constructed along the Working Boundary in Narowal and Sialkot sectors.