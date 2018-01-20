India overcomes Pakistan to clinch Blind Cricket World Cup

KARACHI: Indian blind cricket team defeated two-time former champions Pakistan by two wickets in the summit clash of the fifth Blind Cricket World Cup on Saturday in Sharjah, UAE.

With this title victory, Indian blind cricket team has now equaled Pakistan’s record of clinching most number of titles.

Pakistan batted first in the match and put on board 308-8 in allotted 40 overs.

Badar Muneer batted well for the side scoring 57 runs. Riasat Khan added 48 run while skipper Nisar Ali contributed 47 runs.

In its turn, India reached the victory total after losing eight of its wickets.