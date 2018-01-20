India continues shelling border villages in Sialkot district

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Farrukh Naveed Saturday said the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) continued unprovoked intensified heavy mortar shelling on the border villages along the Working Boundary in the district intermittently on Friday night and Saturday.

The DC told media persons here that the BSF targeted civilian population in the border villages for the third consecutive day. The Indian shells killed several animals and badly damaged dozens of houses.

He said the people from most of border villages had already shifted to safer places in the Sialkot city and its surroundings.