Imran will fail in his ‘new adventure’ for becoming PM: Nawaz

HARIPUR: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif Saturday said it was pity that those abusing one another in the past had now come together in opposition to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While addressing a rally here, Sharif said the meeting at the Mall Road Lahore with empty chairs had exposed their worth among the public.

He said Imran Khan had been criticizing Asif Ali Zardari for the last few years, but he stood with the latter under the umbrella of Tahir-ul-Qadri to achieve his political objectives.

Sharif said Khan would not succeed in his ‘new adventure’ for becoming prime minister.

The former prime minister said those claiming of a new Pakistan should tell the people how many hospitals and universities they had set up in the country.

‘Those making loud claims of launching big power generation projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to even generate a single unit of electricity.’

He said Khan had abused the parliament, but he and his party leaders had drawn salary and perks for the last over four years for being its members.

Upholding the parliament’s sanctity was a must as it was elected from the people’s vote, which should be respected, he added.

He said those abusing state institutions and threatening him (Nawaz) of sending to jail would themselves be jailed.

The PML-N leader urged the people to ask Khan what change he had brought in the KP. The so-called tsunami tree plantation project was not being witnessed anywhere, he added.

Sharif said record development projects had been completed by the PML-N government in the KP, including Hazara Motorway.

He said failure of the Lahore rally was a proof that people had rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Awami Tehreek, but today’s mammoth gathering at Haripur reflected the love of people for the PML-N.

Sharif said he had not done corruption of even a single penny. His party would again emerge victorious in the 2018 general election due to its performance, achievements and welfare-oriented policies.

The people would reverse his disqualification by voting for the PML-N, he added.

He said after coming into power the PML-N would provide shelter to homeless people. A welfare scheme would be introduced for salaried class, he added.

Earlier addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz termed Haripur a bastion of the PML-N, urging people of the area to continue their support in the next general election.