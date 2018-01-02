IBA, Karachi, advances to regional finals of 8th Annual Hult Prizes

—File Photo

Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, advances to Regional Finals of 8th Annual Hult Prize in response to the United Nation’s Challenge of “Harnessing the Power of Energy”.

The Grand Finale of the first edition of Hult Prize at IBA presented by Market Link Pvt. Ltd and organized by Campus Director, MehreenMansoor with her team, was held successfully on 12th December 2017 at IBA Main Campus. Top 10 teams selected in the Semi-finals, presented business ideas to solve the challenge set by the United Nations: “Harnessing the Power of Energy to impact the lives of 10 million people.”

The event was graced by Mr Inshan Ali, the Executive Director of Market Link Pvt. Ltd. Lead Partner of the event. Market Link (Private) Ltd is a complete digital value chain for farmers in Pakistan including input, purchase and storage and collateral management services. Market Link’s a joint venture with AFGRI and provides banks the market infrastructure to extend structured credit to farmers to required formal purchase finance inventory under warehouse receipt financing. Market Link is a quality inputs and private sector enterprise which designs Inclusion Strategy, to support Pakistan’s policy agenda Poverty Reduction, Food Security, including National Financial social Agriculture Finance, SME Finance Formalization of the Informal Economy.

Over the course of the past month, the Hult Prize at IBA held numerous information, pitching and mentor sessions for interested students and participants. The winning team "SOS" will now move on to compete at the Hult Prize Regional Finals in March 2018 which are being hosted in 15 cities around the world. The team will be a part of the Legacy as the first team to represent IBA in the world's largest competition termed as 'The Nobel Prize for Students'.