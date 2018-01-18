I often face humiliation at international airport: Saba Qamar

Web Desk: A well-known brilliant actress Saba Qamar talked about the problem she faces at international airport for being a Pakistani in a video.

She says in a viral video with tears in her eyes, she says, that it gets really difficult to go through such a humiliating process of checking when the security staff looks at her with suspicion. She says that she faced such thing for being a Pakistani actor.

She shared her experience when she went to Tbilisi, the capital of Euresian Georgia. She quoted, “When we went to Tbilisi to shoot for a film, all the Indian crew was allowed to go, but I was stopped. It was because of my passport. I was from Pakistan. They did full investigation. They let me go only after an interview.”

Source: Hindustatimes