Huge cache of drug recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Around 78 kilograms of hashish of fine quality was recovered during a raid conducted at Paracha chowk area from the jurisdiction of Site-B police on the directives of SSP district West Omar Shahid Hamid.

The narcotics was recovered from accused Allah Ditta son of Ramzan during the raid conducted on a tip of SP Site Division Asif Ahmed Bughio told the mediamen in a press conference on Thursday. The case has been lodged under the Narcotics Control Act with the police station Site-B and further investigation is underway.