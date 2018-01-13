High-level meeting reviews progress on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says early completion of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor remains the foremost priority of the government in view of their huge socio-economic benefits for the country.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on CPEC in Islamabad, he directed the relevant federal government departments to actively engage with the provincial governments for ensuring timely completion of projects.

The meeting reviewed progress on various projects being undertaken under the umbrella of CPEC in the field of energy, roads and railway infrastructure including the M-1 project, Karachi Circular Railway and establishment of Special Economic Zones in various parts of the country.

Secretary Power briefed the meeting about various power sector projects including 300 MW Gwadar Power Project to be set up for catering to the power needs of Gwadar and the adjacent areas.

Chairman NHA briefed the meeting about progress on various road infrastructure projects including construction of Raikot-Thakot road, Khuzdar-Basima road, upgradation of D. I. Khan-Zhob road and other projects.

Discussing Special Economic Zones to be set up in various parts of the country under the CPEC, the Prime Minister directed that Chinese side be proactively engaged for speedy establishment of prioritized Zones.