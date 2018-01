PESHAWAR:Upon the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Federal Investigation Agency has sent a letter to Interpol Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) seeking arrest of Mujahid, the alleged killer of Asma Rani.

According to press release issue by KP Police here Wednesday, help was sought to locate and extradite Mujahid, the alleged killer of Asma Rani, medical student.