Court adjourn hearing against Sharif, family till Jan 9

Accountability Court Islamabad has adjourned hearing of NAB references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family till 9th of this month.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retired) Muhammad Safdar appeared before the court.

Prosecution witnesses recorded their statements before the court on Wednesday.

The court has summoned six more witnesses on next hearing.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the court, Nawaz Sharif said no charges of corruption have been proved against him.

He added that Imran Khan himself has confessed to millions of pounds illegal transactions.