Haqqani network not working inside Pakistan: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concerns and apprehensions over the US policy to give India a security role in Afghanistan.

This was stated by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while delivering a lecture on Pakistan’s foreign policy issues in Karachi.

She said India is involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan directly or through Afghanistan. An in-service Indian military officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, had admitted his involvement in terrorist acts in Pakistan.

The Foreign Secretary stated that there were attacks on the Pakistani soil from the Afghan territory. An attempt is being made to foster instability in Pakistan.

She said American policy for South Asia and national security is not encouraging for Pakistan.

Tehmina Janjua said that despite recent antagonistic statements by the US leadership, Pakistan believes in engagement with the United States to resolve issues prevailing in the region.

She said the Haqqani network is not working inside Pakistan. However, on the contrary, the enemies of Pakistan are gaining foothold in Afghanistan.—Radio Pakistan