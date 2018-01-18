Grenade attack leaves one dead, five injured in Kharadar

KARACHI: A man was killed with five others injured in a grenade attack at Kharadar in old city area Thursday afternoon.

Senior Police Superintendent Police (SSP-City), Adeel Chandio confirming the incident at busy Chagla Street off Kharadar said the incident is being inquired upon and that further information could be shared only after necessary investigation.

To a query, he said the incident may be related to extortion or rivalry among different criminal groups, however, nothing could be said with certainty.

Mentioning that the deceased victim appeared to be middle aged, he said body has been shifted to Dr. Ruth Pfau Karachi Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Ismail, Waqas, Abdul Sattar and Babu identified as the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for needed medical assistance.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), A.D Khawaja has ordered immediate investigation with relevant information about possibility of any risk or threat in the area.—APP