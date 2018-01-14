Govt to generate electricity to meet country’s needs in next 15 years: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the government is working on plans to produce electricity to the country’s needs for next fifteen years.

Addressing the annual function of Mari Petroleum Company in Islamabad, he said the government has added around ten thousand megawatt to the national grid.

The Prime Minister said currently the country has surplus production of gas and all of the consumers are getting uninterrupted supply.

He emphasized the need to enhance the volume of indigenous energy resources to cope with country’s needs and reduce the burden of import bill on the national economy.