Govt committed to protecting rights of business community: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says government is determined to protect rights of the business community as it plays an important role in economic development.

He was talking to a delegation of traders association of the federal capital in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister directed Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to take steps on priority basis for the legislation to protect rights of the business community of the federal capital.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of problems being faced by Islamabad’s business community and requested him to issues directions for their resolutions.