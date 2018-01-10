Girl age seven raped, killed in Kasur

KASUR: Body of a seven years old girl that went missing on January 5, 2018 was found dumped in Trash, Aaj News reported.

According to initial reports by police, the girl was sexually assaulted before the killers strangled her to death.

Right after the news broke out, family and community of the girl took to the streets on to protest after the heart wrenching incident forcing local markets to shut down.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the incident, ordered authorities to immediately arrest culprits.