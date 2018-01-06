Funeral prayer for former Air Chief Asghar Khan offered in Rawalpindi

—File Photo

Funeral prayer for former Air Chief Marshal Asghar Khan was offered at Noor Khan Airbase Rawalpindi on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, members of the cabinet, chiefs of the armed forces and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat attended the funeral prayer.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented salute to late Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

Mourning the death of country’s first native air chief the national flag will remain at half-mast today.

Asghar Khan will be laid to rest in his native village Nawan Shehr near Abbottabad on Saturday (January 6)