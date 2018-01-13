Four alleged terrorists killed in encounter with Karachi police

KARACHI: Four suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in Shah Latif town of the metropolis on Saturday.

According to SSP Malir Rao Anwar, a police team conducted a targeted raid after receiving an intelligence information on the presence of a hardened terrorist in Shah Latif Town. He said the terrorists attacked the police party with hand grenades when they saw it. The police opened fire on them in retaliation, he said.

During shootout for 20 munities, four terrorists, including Molavi Ishaq and former TTP Commander Hakimullah Masood’s gunman Nazar, were killed on the spot. The police team also recovered a heavy cache of weapons from suspects’ hideout.

The SSP further added that deceased terrorists belonged to a banned organizations Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and were involved in Karachi airport, Mehran Airbase and several other attacks.

The bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsies.—PPI