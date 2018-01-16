Five steps to tackle with your child’s shyness?

Web Desk: It is every parent’s wish to make their child to feel at ease with others and to have a confidence in social situations. Shyness is a personality trait, not a fault, but still you must try to develop confidence in your child from early ages.

Here are some positive steps you and your child should take to overcome shyness.

Help him feel understood and accepted. Allow him to share his emotions and identity. Let the child know that being shy is not a personality flaw and there is nothing to be ashamed of.

Children learn from their parents, so set an example for them. Parents who want their children to act more outgoing should themselves act outgoing.

Reward your child for his outgoing behavior. You can also praise him, this could a slightly improve his behavior.

Help him to develop social skills by providing him opportunities to experience social situations. For example, you can encourage the child to invite a friend or friends.

Do not put your child in threatening situations. This will help him to feel secure.

Source: Doctor.ndtv