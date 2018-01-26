Five easy ways to whiten your nails

Web Desk: Perfect white nails are important for an impressive personality whereas grayish or yellowish nails seem awful. Hence, here are the 5 fastest, easiest and best ways to whiten your nails.

Whitening Toothpaste

Apply toothpaste and scrub it on your nails for a minute or two then wash your hands. It works the best, you can also add baking soda for better result.

Lemon Juice and Baking Soda

Squeeze half of a lemon and add baking soda to make a paste. Apply it with the help of toothbrush and then rinse it.

Commercial Denture Cleaner

Dissolve a couple of tablets in warm water and soak your nails in it for 5 minutes.

Nail whitening pencil

Lightly moisten the tip of the pencil with a water and then color along the underside of your nail tip.

Vinegar

Mix 1tsp of white vinegar with 1 cup of vinegar, soak your nails in this mixture for 8 minutes.

Source: Wikihow