Five policemen among seven martyred in explosion on Quetta’s Zarghoon road

QUETTA: At least five policemen and two passers-by have been died and several injured in an explosion on Zarghoon Road near GPO square in Quetta’s red zone, 100 yards from Balochistan Assembly, on Tuesday, AajNews reported.

According to sources six policemen among sixteen were injured in the blast.

The blast occured when a Police truck was crossing the area.

The security personnel reached the site where the blast occured and cordoned off the area and started investigation.

The injures were rushed to Quetta civil hospital for medical treatment.

According to the initial information the blast is said to be a suicide blast.

The large number of security personnel were present near the area of the blast as the session of Balochistan assembly was concluded and was nearly attended by all its members.

The area also houses several government buildings and is usually well secured.

The target of the attacker was police not Balochistan Assembly, IG Balochistan told media.

IG further said that the church attackers were foreigners.