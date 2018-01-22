Filmfare Award 2018 winners list, Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium wins big

Web Desk: At the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium bagged the Best Film award while the Best Actor awards were won by Irfan Khan for Hindi Medium and Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu respectively.
The award ceremony was held on January 20 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. It was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.
Actor Irrfan Khan penned thanks note on twitter, “Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audience is also looking for. It’s time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change.”
The complete list of the winners:
Best Film- Hindi Medium
Best Film (Critics)- Newton
Best Director- Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)- Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)- Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly ki Barfi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)- Meher Vij for Secret Superstar
Best Actor Critics (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Trapped
Best Actor Critics (Female)- Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar
Best Debut Director- Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj
Best Music Album- Jagga Jasoos
Best Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Patha (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina( Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Playback Singer (female)- Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)
Lifetime Achievement Award- Mala Sinha & Bappi Lahiri
Best Original Story- Amit Masurkar for Newton
Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Screenplay- Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan
Best Action- Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background Score- Pritam for Jagga Jasoos
Best Production Design- Parul Sondh for Daddy
Best Costume- Rohit chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound design- Anish John for Trapped
Best editing- Nitin Baid for Trapped
Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindiani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj
