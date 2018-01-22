Filmfare Award 2018 winners list, Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium wins big

Web Desk: At the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018, Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium bagged the Best Film award while the Best Actor awards were won by Irfan Khan for Hindi Medium and Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu respectively.

The award ceremony was held on January 20 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. It was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Actor Irrfan Khan penned thanks note on twitter, “Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audience is also looking for. It’s time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change.”

The complete list of the winners:

Best Film- Hindi Medium

Best Film (Critics)- Newton

Best Director- Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)- Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)- Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)- Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor Critics (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Trapped

Best Actor Critics (Female)- Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Best Debut Director- Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj

Best Music Album- Jagga Jasoos

Best Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Patha (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina( Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer (female)- Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)

Lifetime Achievement Award- Mala Sinha & Bappi Lahiri

Best Original Story- Amit Masurkar for Newton

Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Screenplay- Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan

Best Action- Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score- Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Production Design- Parul Sondh for Daddy

Best Costume- Rohit chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound design- Anish John for Trapped

Best editing- Nitin Baid for Trapped

Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindiani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

