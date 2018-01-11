FIFA world cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan next month

LAHORE: There is a good news for football starving fans of the country that they will have chance to get glance of the glittering FIFA world cup trophy as Pakistan is set to host FIFA world cup trophy next month.

It will be the first time that Pakistan will host the trophy since the football governing body started the iconic piece of silverware to be sent on a tour across the world.

It is said that the trophy will complete its journey of fifty countries before the world cup in Russia in June this year.

The trophy is being brought to Pakistan by FIFA and its sponser Coca-Cola at the time when Pakistan Footbal Federation (PFF) has been banned by FIFA for third party interference.