FC Balochistan recovers weapons, ammunition

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan along with intelligence agencies carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in Dera Bugti and Chattar, Lehri areas and recovered weapons and ammunition.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here on Sunday, the recovered weapons and ammunition included improvised explosive devices (IEDs), rocket launcher, submachine guns, anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons and large quantity of various calibre ammunition.—APP