FC Balochistan apprehends 20 terrorist suspects

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan along with intelligence agencies carried out intelligence based operation (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts and apprehended 20 terrorist suspects.

According to a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the IBOs were carried out in Dera Murad Jamali, Pashtoon Abad, Sangan and Shahreg areas.

Weapons and ammunition including explosives, grenade, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication equipment were also recovered.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), security forces carried out search operation in village Paashat Chelagaram, Tehsil Salarzai, Bajour Agency and recovered weapons and ammunition. The cache was hidden in mountain cave by terrorists .The recovered arms and ammunition include machineguns, rocket launcher, submachine guns, pistols, anti-tank mines, hand grenades, IEDs, accessories of different weapons and huge quantity of various calibre ammunition.

The IBOs and search operation were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.—APP