FC Balochistan apprehends 10 terrorist suspects

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan along with intelligence agencies on Tuesday carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in Dera Bugti and Dera Murad Jamali areas and apprehended 10 terrorist suspects.

Weapons and ammunition, including explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-personnel mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons and large quantity of various calibre ammunition were also recovered, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.—APP