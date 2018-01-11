Father of slain girl blames police for slow action

LAHORE: The father of an 8-year-old girl whose rape and killing shocked the nation has accused police of slow response when his daughter went missing in eastern Punjab province.

Anees Anasari made comments late Wednesday after police killed two protesters by opening fire at residents who were protesting against Zainab Ansari’s brutal death.

Angry residents attacked a police station Wednesday, sparking clashes in which three people were also injured.

On Thursday, authorities arrested three police officers for opening fire at the mob instead of in the air to disperse the crowd.

The girl disappeared last week while going to a nearby home for Quranic studies and her body was found on a waste-yard in the town of Kasur on Tuesday. —AP