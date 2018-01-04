England win toss and bat in final Ashes Test

—Photo by Sporteology

SYDNEY: England won the toss and chose to bat against Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After a rain delay and an early lunch, play was scheduled to start at 12.40pm (0140 GMT).

“It looks a good wicket, there is a bit of weather about but if we bat well enough in the first few sessions I expect the pitch to deteriorate and spin will come in the game later on,” England captain Joe Root said.

Seamer Chris Woakes has been ruled out with a side strain, opening the way for young leg-spinner Mason Crane to make his debut for England.

“Mason is a very excited young man and we expect him to do really well in his first Test,” Root said.

Australia captain Steve Smith said he was in two minds about what he would have done if he had won the toss.

“I’m not too bothered and not too disappointed to lose the toss,” Smith said.

“There’s a bit of moisture in the wicket coupled with overhead conditions and the wicket is a pretty good one.”

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc returns to Australia’s bowling line-up as the expense of Jackson Bird after missing the drawn fourth Melbourne Test with a bruised heel.

Left-armer Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 19 despite only playing three Tests.

Australia have already clinched the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series ahead of the Sydney finale.

England are bidding to break through in Sydney, where they have won twice in the last four Ashes Tests.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, Mason Crane, James Anderson.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)