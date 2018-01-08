England skipper Root in hospital with severe dehydration

-sky sports

Sydney: England’s cricket captain Joe Root has been taken to hospital with severe dehydration, officials said Monday, and may not bat as his team look to salvage the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Root is seen as England’s last major hope of staving off a 4-0 series rout and was unbeaten on 42 at the close Sunday with Jonny Bairstow not out 17.

But after batting and fielding as Sydney sweltered through one of its hottest days on record, he appears to have paid the price.

“Joe Root is currently in hospital with severe dehydration,” England Cricket tweeted. “There will be a further update as to whether he will be fit to resume this morning.”

ESPN’s cricinfo said he also had diarrhoea and was vomiting.

Weather stations near the Sydney Cricket Ground recorded maximum temperatures of 43.4-43.7 degree Celsius (110.1-110.6 F) on Sunday.

Australia amassed a massive 303-run innings lead and then reduced the battle-weary tourists to 93 for four at the close on Sunday with one day to play. –APP