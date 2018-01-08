Eight killed, ten injured in trailer-van collision

—File Photo

CHICHAWATNI: Eight people including two women and two children were killed while ten others sustained multiple injuries in a road accident at Burewala-Chichawatni road here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near Landu Masjid (Sheikh Fazil) where a rashly driven trailer collided with a commuters van.

As a result, eight people died on the spot while ten others suffered serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Burewala where the condition of two was stated to be critical.

Trailer driver fled from the scene.—APP